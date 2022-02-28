Left Menu

Fourteen people missing after Tanzanian aircraft crashes in Comoros, owner says

There had been no reports of any technical faults during the flight, Mazrui said, making them suspect that bad weather had caused the crash. Fly Zanzibar, which has owned the aircraft since 2016, usually ferries tourists around Tanzania in charter flights. Those aboard the missing plane include 12 Comoran passengers and two Tanzanian pilots, Tanzanian media reported.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:11 IST
Fourteen people missing after Tanzanian aircraft crashes in Comoros, owner says
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

Rescuers in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros are searching for 14 passengers and crew on a Tanzania-registered light aircraft which crashed over the weekend, the plane's owner said on Monday. The Cessna Caravan plane, which was on a short-term lease to a Comoran operator, plunged into the sea on Saturday as it flew between the capital Moroni and the city of Fomboni, local media reported.

Searchers and rescuers spotted what looked like floating debris in the sea at lunchtime on Monday, Mohammed Mazrui, the managing director of Fly Zanzibar which owns the plane, told Reuters. There had been no reports of any technical faults during the flight, Mazrui said, making them suspect that bad weather had caused the crash.

Fly Zanzibar, which has owned the aircraft since 2016, usually ferries tourists around Tanzania in charter flights. Those aboard the missing plane include 12 Comoran passengers and two Tanzanian pilots, Tanzanian media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022