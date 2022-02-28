U.S. officials: Sanctions likely to spike Russian inflation, hit purchasing power
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Fierce economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Russia's central bank and other key sources of wealth are likely to drive Russian inflation higher, cripple its purchasing power drive down investments , U.S. officials said on Monday as new sanctions took effect.
Russia's central bank has been trying to move hundreds of billions of dollars to safe havens since the latest sanctions were first announced on Saturday, the officials said, adding Monday's actions will hinder its ability to access funds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from Michoacan state
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.