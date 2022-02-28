Italy to receive first 21 billion euros from EU Covid-19 fund - Von der Leyen
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- France
Italy will receive a first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the "Next Generation EU" fund to help states compensate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
($1 = 0.8926 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU Commission
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Italy
Advertisement