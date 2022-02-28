Russia has internal replacement for SWIFT, cenbank says
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:59 IST
Russia has a system that can replace the SWIFT international payments system internally, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, stressing the need to support clients of banks.
Nabiullina said all banks in Russia will fulfil their obligations and all funds on their accounts are secured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Bank
- Russia
Advertisement