Airline Swiss avoids Russian airspace, cancels Moscow flight
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
Lufthansa's Swiss International Air Lines cancelled Monday's flight from Zurich to Moscow, citing what it said was an unclear regulatory situation, and is not flying through Russian airspace.
"SWISS is currently not using Russian airspace for overflights," it said. "We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and are in close exchange with the Swiss and international authorities as well as with the Lufthansa Group for our operational decisions," it said in response to a query.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss look set to reject animal testing ban in referendum
Swiss reject ban on animal testing in referendum
G7 finance ministers warn Moscow of "massive" economic consequences to Ukraine attack
Russian Foreign Minister urges Moscow to maintain dialogue with Washington
Scholz flies to Moscow in bid to avert war