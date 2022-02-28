Left Menu

Airline Swiss avoids Russian airspace, cancels Moscow flight

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:04 IST
Airline Swiss avoids Russian airspace, cancels Moscow flight
Lufthansa's Swiss International Air Lines cancelled Monday's flight from Zurich to Moscow, citing what it said was an unclear regulatory situation, and is not flying through Russian airspace.

"SWISS is currently not using Russian airspace for overflights," it said. "We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and are in close exchange with the Swiss and international authorities as well as with the Lufthansa Group for our operational decisions," it said in response to a query.

