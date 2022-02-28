Airline Swiss avoids Russian airspace, cancels Moscow flight

Lufthansa's Swiss International Air Lines cancelled Monday's flight from Zurich to Moscow, citing what it said was an unclear regulatory situation, and is not flying through Russian airspace.

"SWISS is currently not using Russian airspace for overflights," it said. "We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and are in close exchange with the Swiss and international authorities as well as with the Lufthansa Group for our operational decisions," it said in response to a query.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)