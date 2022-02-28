U.S. goods trade deficit widens sharply in January
The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply in January as businesses continued to replenish depleted inventories.
The goods trade deficit jumped 7.1% to $107.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Retail inventories rose 1.9%, while stocks at wholesalers increased 0.8%. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by John Stonestreet)
