Ukraine-Russia crisis: 7 more students return to MP, number rises to 24

Seven more Madhya Pradesh students returned to Indore from war-torn Ukraine on Monday, taking the total number of returnees to 24, officials said.

They added that, so far, kin of 180 students have contacted the state government's helpline for help in evacuation.

An official identified the seven students who returned as Shrejal Gupta, Vedika Keshari, Rishikesh Singh Narwariya, Shashwat Jain, Brigedier Singh, Shivam Shrivastava and Shreya Sharma.

''The mobility of Indians from the western parts of Ukraine is a bit easy given that these places are not under intense Russian assault. Those stranded in west Ukraine are close to the borders with Romania, Hungary and Czechoslovakia. But those in eastern Ukraine, like Kyiv etc, are facing problems from the intense fighting,'' the official said.

He said the state government was in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure well-being of students from MP.

