Retail price of moong dal drops by Rs 4 to Rs 102 per kg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:01 IST
All India average retail price of green gram (moong dal) declined by Rs 4 to 102.36 per kg on Monday from over the year-ago period, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Retail moong dal prices stood at Rs 106.47 per kg on February 28, last year, it said in a statement.

The fall in prices has come following advisories issued in May 2021 to monitor prices and disclosure of pulses stock held by millers, importers, and traders under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the ministry stated.

The government had also allowed free import of tur, urad and moong between May and October, 2021. The free import later was extended till March 2022 for tur and urad.

The import policy measures have resulted in a substantial increase in import of tur, urad and moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years, the ministry added.

