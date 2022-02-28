Govt working round the clock for safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine: Naqvi
- Country:
- India
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserted on Monday that the Narendra Modi government is working round the clock to ensure the safety and evacuation of the Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine.
He made the comments in his welcome remarks to a batch of Indian students at the airport here, after they were evacuated from Ukraine by the government as part of Operation Ganga.
''Today received and welcomed Indian citizens, who have been safely evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga of PM Narendra Modi Ji's Govt, on their arrival through special Air India flight at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Jai Hind,'' Naqvi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Double engine govt of BJP committed for prosperity, economic upliftment of farmers: Yogi Adityanath
Turkey govt demands 11 years jail for Turkish journalist who allegedly insulted Erdogan
As COVID-19 cases fall, MP govt allows visitors to meet jail inmates
Union minister makes case for turning Odisha’s Word War-II airstrip into modern airport
Govt to soon appoint 3 independent directors on NaBFID board