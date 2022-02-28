Govt working round the clock for safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine: Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserted on Monday that the Narendra Modi government is working round the clock to ensure the safety and evacuation of the Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

He made the comments in his welcome remarks to a batch of Indian students at the airport here, after they were evacuated from Ukraine by the government as part of Operation Ganga.

''Today received and welcomed Indian citizens, who have been safely evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga of PM Narendra Modi Ji's Govt, on their arrival through special Air India flight at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Jai Hind,'' Naqvi said in a tweet.

