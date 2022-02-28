Tata Steel expands branded products portfolio

Tata Steel on Monday said that its tubes division has expanded its branded products and retail solutions by launching 'Tata EzyFit', a brand of innovative tubes for door and window frames. Since steel is 100 percent recyclable, these tubes are sustainable. This is yet another initiative by the Company towards saving trees and nature conservation.

The unique geometry of Tata EzyFit tubes enables a high strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for welding, shaping, and construction of strong frames that fit snugly with doors and windows without gaps and can be customised as per customer requirement. This drives superior functionality and usage in an array of applications like door frames and window frames, be it for doors at the front or back of your house or ventilation solutions like windows.

* * * * * * ABB tech helps Wonder Cement save 1.8 GW energy annually New Delhi: ABB on Monday said its technology helped Wonder Cement to save over 1.8GWh energy annually. Wonder Cement, one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India, installed ABB's ACS880-based SPRS solution for saving energy, at its manufacturing plant in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, a statement said. The plant has three production lines, with a capacity of producing 8 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) of clinker.

With the help of SPRS (Slip Power Recovery System), Wonder Cement saved 1.8 GWh to 2 GWh energy annually, which is equivalent to the energy consumed by over 9,000 houses per month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)