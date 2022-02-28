Left Menu

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed first woman chairperson of SEBI

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI with Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE. Image Credit: ANI
The government on Monday appointed Madhabi Puri Buch, the former head of ICICI Securities, as the new chairperson of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Buch, who also served in SEBI between 2017 and 2021 as a whole time member, is the first woman to head the market regulator.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch, Former Whole Time Member, SEBI to the post of Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to a notification issued by the Government of India on Monday. She will replace Ajay Tyagi, whose term ends on February 28. Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as SEBI chairperson on March 1, 2017.

IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus Buch will also be the first person from the private sector to be appointed as SEBI chief. She will also be the youngest SEBI chairperson so far. Buch is likely to assume charge on March 2, Tuesday being a market holiday. (ANI)

