Left Menu

BIS seizes over 17,700 fake c-flux cored wire boxes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:23 IST
BIS seizes over 17,700 fake c-flux cored wire boxes
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday said Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has seized around 17,703 boxes of fake c-flux cored wire from the premises of Thane-based Ador Welding Ltd.

The search and seizure operation was conducted by the Mumbai branch of BIS on February 23, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

''During the raid M/s Ador Welding Limited was found violating the Quality Control Order S.O. 1203(E) dated 12.03.2021,'' it said.

About 17,703 boxes of c-flux cored wire have been seized, it added.

The ministry said that action is being initiated to file a case in the court for the offence.

The misuse of BIS standard mark is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of minimum Rs 2,00,000 or both as per BIS Act 2016.

The ministry said that many times fake ISI-marked products are manufactured and sold to consumers for huge profits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022