BIS seizes over 17,700 fake c-flux cored wire boxes

The government on Monday said Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has seized around 17,703 boxes of fake c-flux cored wire from the premises of Thane-based Ador Welding Ltd.
The search and seizure operation was conducted by the Mumbai branch of BIS on February 23, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
''During the raid M/s Ador Welding Limited was found violating the Quality Control Order S.O. 1203(E) dated 12.03.2021,'' it said.
About 17,703 boxes of c-flux cored wire have been seized, it added.
The ministry said that action is being initiated to file a case in the court for the offence.
The misuse of BIS standard mark is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of minimum Rs 2,00,000 or both as per BIS Act 2016.
The ministry said that many times fake ISI-marked products are manufactured and sold to consumers for huge profits.
