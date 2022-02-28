Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police prosecutes over 11K people for various violations under special drive

Further analyzing the data suggest that a number of people on two-wheelers do not use helmet and commit the offence of triple riding in Delhi, he said.According to the data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, in 2020-2021, 458 fatal accidents involving scooters and motorcycles occurred as compared to 432 in 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:35 IST
Delhi Traffic Police prosecutes over 11K people for various violations under special drive
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted 11,781 people for various violations, including for not wearing helmets, under a special drive carried out in the last six days, officials said on Monday. The special drive was conducted from February 22 to 27 to make people aware about the importance of wearing helmet and also not commit the offence of triple riding, they said.

Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said during the drive, 11,781 violators were prosecuted. Of them, 8,285 were prosecuted for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet, and 727 for triple riding on two-wheelers, he said, adding that 2,769 violators -- both commercial and private riding four-wheelers and two-wheelers -- were prosecuted for over-speeding. According to the senior officer, over the years, Delhi has seen a rapid growth in the number of vehicles registered. The analysis of accident data shows that one of every three dead or injured are two-wheeler riders, the officer said. ''It is also seen that the share of two-wheelers as victims (fatalities and injuries) is gradually increasing,'' he said. Further analyzing the data suggest that a number of people on two-wheelers do not use helmet and commit the offence of triple riding in Delhi, he said.

According to the data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, in 2020-2021, 458 fatal accidents involving scooters and motorcycles occurred as compared to 432 in 2020. Also, 471 persons were killed in these accidents in 2021 as compared to 441 in 2020, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022