UK will lead on efforts to get Russia suspended from Interpol, says minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:01 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will lead international efforts to see Russia suspended from the global police agency Interpol, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday, after the invasion of Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian government has today requested that the Russian government be suspended from its membership of Interpol and we will be leading all international efforts to that effect," Patel told parliament.
