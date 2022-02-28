Britain freezes assets of Russia's VEB development bank

Britain on Monday imposed an asset freeze Russian state development bank VEB, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"I will also be imposing a full asset freeze on three further banks: VEB, Russia's national development bank, Sovcombank, the third largest privately owned financial institution in Russia, and Otkritiye, one of Russia's largest commercial banks," Truss told parliament.

