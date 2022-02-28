Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:29 IST
UK to slap sanctions on Russia's Sberbank
Britain will introduce sanctions on Russia's Sberbank once new legislation is introduced, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

"We will bring in a full asset freeze on all Russian banks in days, looking to coordinate with our allies. This same legislation will prevent the Russian state from raising debt here and it will isolate all Russian companies, that's over 3 million businesses, from accessing UK capital markets," Truss told parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been confounded by the collective response from Western countries after Moscow invaded Ukraine, Truss added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

