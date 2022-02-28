Ukraine to auction war bonds in local currency from Tuesday - finance ministry
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:29 IST
Ukraine
Ukraine will raise money for its fight against Russia by issuing war bonds in the local hryvnia currency in auctions starting from Tuesday, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.
After Russia invaded last week, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise around $1.36 bln through new hryvnia bond issues.
