Britain advises against all travel to Russia
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain advised citizens on Monday against all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility.
"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to the whole of Russia due to the lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy," it said.
"The value of the rouble has fallen considerably in recent days, and there are reports of large numbers of people attempting to withdraw their savings from Russian banks," the Foreign Office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreign Office
- Russia
- FCDO
- Britain
- Russian
ALSO READ
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
German leader travels to Russia, Ukraine as tensions grow
Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official
Germany's Scholz to warn Russia of 'heavy consequences' if Ukraine attacked, source says