Britain advises against all travel to Russia

Britain advised citizens on Monday against all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to the whole of Russia due to the lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy," it said.

"The value of the rouble has fallen considerably in recent days, and there are reports of large numbers of people attempting to withdraw their savings from Russian banks," the Foreign Office said.

