Coverage on export transactions to Russia not withdrawn: ECGC

ECGC continues to monitor the situation and further review of the underwriting policy will be undertaken based on future developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has clarified that the coverage on export transactions to Russia has not been withdrawn. It has been mentioned in various media reports that ECGC has withdrawn its cover on the export transactions to Russia vide its circular dated 25.02.2022; this is factually incorrect.

In view of the prevailing situation, ECGC carried out a review of the country risk rating of Russia as per its extant underwriting policy. Accordingly, with effect from 25.02.2022, the cover category of Russia has been modified from Open Cover to Restricted Cover Category – I (RCC-I) for which revolving limits (normally valid for a year) are approved specifically on a case-to-case basis.

It is further clarified that this change has been made to ensure that ECGC is able to assess and monitor the risks covered under its export credit insurance policies and to place appropriate risk mitigation measures. The above measure will also enable the exporters / banks in India in assessing the export payment realization prospects from buyers and/or banks in Russia.

The customers have been suitably advised to contact their servicing branch of ECGC for cover on shipments to Russia.

ECGC continues to monitor the situation and further review of the underwriting policy will be undertaken based on future developments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

