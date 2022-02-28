Air India Express flight to bring back about 182 Indian nationals on Tuesday

Left Menu

Air India Express, the low-cost international budget arm of Air India, has said it is operating a flight to Bucharest in Romania to fly back Indian evacuees from war-torn Ukraine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Air India Express, the low-cost international budget arm of Air India, has said it is operating a flight to Bucharest in Romania to fly back Indian evacuees from war-torn Ukraine. Air India Express flight, IX-1201, which departed from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1.50 pm on Monday, is expected to arrive here with 182 Indian nationals the next day, the airline said in a statement.

An official release said that Air India Express aircraft which had taken off from Mumbai has reached Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest, Romania.

The flight will have a stopover at Kuwait for refuelling, before arriving at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

The release stated that the flight is likely to arrive at Mumbai between 7.30 am-8.30am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane will receive the second batch of home-bound Indians on its arrival at the airport here.

