Left Menu

Bulgaria evacuates its embassy staff from Kyiv

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:27 IST
Bulgaria evacuates its embassy staff from Kyiv
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria said it is evacuating its embassy staff from the Ukraine capital Kyiv after evacuating the staff from its consular office in Odessa, Foreign Minister Teodora Ganchovska said on Monday.

Genchovska said four buses and the cars of the Bulgarian embassy in Kyiv were travelling towards the border with Romania.

"A total of 200 people, including citizens of Bulgaria, Ukraine, the United States, North Macedonia and Georgia, as well as all the staff of our diplomatic mission are in the buses and the cars," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022