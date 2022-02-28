Bulgaria evacuates its embassy staff from Kyiv
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria said it is evacuating its embassy staff from the Ukraine capital Kyiv after evacuating the staff from its consular office in Odessa, Foreign Minister Teodora Ganchovska said on Monday.
Genchovska said four buses and the cars of the Bulgarian embassy in Kyiv were travelling towards the border with Romania.
"A total of 200 people, including citizens of Bulgaria, Ukraine, the United States, North Macedonia and Georgia, as well as all the staff of our diplomatic mission are in the buses and the cars," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Romanian coalition government will survive until 2024 election, party leader says
Romania midfielder Stanciu leaves Slavia for Wuhan
Bureau of Immigration notice to Romanian national who campaigned for DMK
Czech troops may be deployed in Slovakia, or Romania - news website
Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday