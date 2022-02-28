Left Menu

Defence Expo 2022 to have event for startups to pitch ideas in front of live audience, investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:30 IST
Defence Expo 2022 to have event for startups to pitch ideas in front of live audience, investors
Defence Expo 2022 will have an event called Invest4iDEX, where startups will be able to pitch their ideas in front of a live audience, which will have reputed investors and venture capitalists, the defence ministry said on Monday. Defence Expo 2022 will be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from March 10 to March 13.

''As iDEX is growing in family and spirit, it shall also be launching a distinctive event, Invest4iDEX, inviting reputed investors and venture capitalists, while providing the startups to pitch in front of the live audience and leverage the opportunity to generate investments and leads for future,'' according to a statement issued by the ministry.

iDEX, which works under the defence ministry, supports the defence startups in the country.

The ministry said Invest4iDEX will be one of the top highlights of Defence Expo 2022.

''Innovation is gradually becoming the most important factor in determining the effective power of a nation in modern military warfare,'' it added. PTI DSP RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

