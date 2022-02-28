Left Menu

Nine migrants drowned, another nine rescued off Tunisia -TAP

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:34 IST
  • Tunisia

Nine African migrants drowned and another nine were rescued after the boat carrying them capsized off the coast of Tunisia, the country's TAP news agency reported on Monday citing the Ministry of Defence.

"Navy units backed by the Coast Guard recovered the bodies of nine migrants from different African countries and rescued nine other migrants, after their boat sank 18 km ... off Chebba, Mahdia governorate," the news agency said.

