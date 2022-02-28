Left Menu

Russian ground forces move closer to Kyiv, convoy stretches for miles -Maxar

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:43 IST
Satellite imagery taken on Monday showed Russian ground forces continued to move closer to Ukraine's capital with a military convoy that stretched over 17 miles (27 km), a private U.S. company said.

Maxar Technologies Inc said the convoy on the eastern edge of Antonov airport contained hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles and continued to move south towards Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

