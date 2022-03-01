Almost 327,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine, says border guard
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 00:06 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Almost 327,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.
The border guard also said in a tweet that on Monday alone it had processed around 73,300 people fleeing Ukraine as of 1700 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement