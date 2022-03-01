Left Menu

7th evacuation flight carrying 182 Indians leaves Bucharest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 00:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A seventh evacuation flight carrying 182 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Following the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of its citizens stranded in the east European country through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary and Poland.

''#OperationGanga advances to its seventh flight. 182 Indian nationals have started the journey to Mumbai from Bucharest,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India has named its evacuation mission ''Operation Ganga''.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

So far, 1,396 Indian nationals have been brought back from Ukraine in six evacuation flights.

