Left Menu

Israeli man killed in Ukraine, Israel's foreign ministry says

An Israeli man was killed in Ukraine on Monday as he was driving in a convoy heading toward the border with Moldova, Israel's foreign ministry said, without identifying who shot the man.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-03-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 00:10 IST
Israeli man killed in Ukraine, Israel's foreign ministry says
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli man was killed in Ukraine on Monday as he was driving in a convoy heading toward the border with Moldova, Israel's foreign ministry said, without identifying who shot the man. Israel has stationed representatives at border crossings with Poland, Hungary and Romania to help evacuate citizens and Jews. About 4,000 Israeli citizens have left Ukraine but thousands more remain, according to a statement from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. About 180,000 Jews are also eligible to immigrate to Israel based on the Law of Return, he added.

The ministry said it was planning to send three planes carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, including medical equipment, tents and coats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
TikTok to Host Internet Safety Workshops

TikTok to Host Internet Safety Workshops

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022