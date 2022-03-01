Left Menu

Thousands protest in Zurich to support Ukraine

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 00:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Switzerland

Thousands took to the streets on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland's biggest city, where the iconic city hall and Grossmuenster church were lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to express support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

A spokesman for Zurich police confirmed protests were peaceful and the police estimated the number of participants at about 10,000.

Earlier on Monday, Switzerland said it would adopt all the sanctions that the European Union has imposed on Russian people and companies and freeze their assets in a sharp deviation from the country's traditional neutrality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

