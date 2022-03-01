U.S. yet to decide on barring Russian flights, White House says

The Biden administration has not made a decision yet on whether to follow the European Union and Canada in barring Russian flights, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"There are obviously a range of options that remain on the table. So, it's not off the table," Psaki said. "There are a lot of flights that U.S. airlines fly over Russia to go to Asia and other parts of the world and we factor in a range of factors," she added.

