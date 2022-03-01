Left Menu

U.S. yet to decide on barring Russian flights, White House says

The Biden administration has not made a decision yet on whether to follow the European Union and Canada in barring Russian flights, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. "There are obviously a range of options that remain on the table. So, it's not off the table," Psaki said.

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

"There are obviously a range of options that remain on the table. So, it's not off the table," Psaki said. "There are a lot of flights that U.S. airlines fly over Russia to go to Asia and other parts of the world and we factor in a range of factors," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

