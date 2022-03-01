White House: banning Russian flights is not off the table, no decision made
The White House said on Monday that barring Russian flights over the United States as part of the U.S. response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was not off the table but there had not been a decision made on the matter. "No option is off the table," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday that barring Russian flights over the United States as part of the U.S. response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was not off the table but there had not been a decision made on the matter.
"No option is off the table," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters. Psaki noted there are a lot of U.S. airlines that fly over Russia to get to Asia and other parts of the world. "We factor in a range of factors," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Asia
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- The White House
- Russia
- Jen Psaki
- United
- White House
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics
US would respond 'swiftly and decisively' to any further Russian aggression: Biden to Zelensky
Scholz flies to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow