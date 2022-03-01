Left Menu

White House: banning Russian flights is not off the table, no decision made

The White House said on Monday that barring Russian flights over the United States as part of the U.S. response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was not off the table but there had not been a decision made on the matter. "No option is off the table," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"No option is off the table," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters. Psaki noted there are a lot of U.S. airlines that fly over Russia to get to Asia and other parts of the world. "We factor in a range of factors," she said.

