Investors warn some British companies on diversity before AGMs

Investors managing funds worth nearly $15 trillion said they have written to some of Britain's biggest companies which they say lag on racial and ethnic diversity goals, warning them that they face opposition at their annual shareholder meetings. The 30% Club UK Investor Group, whose members include BlackRock, Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund and Aviva Investors, said it had written to all FTSE 100 companies yet to have at least one minority ethnic board member.

The group declined to name who it had written to, adding that non-compliant companies would be revealed when the British government-backed Parker Review https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ethnic-diversity-of-uk-boards-the-parker-review next reports on progress. The target for FTSE 100 companies was a key recommendation of the review, which called for it to be met by the end of 2021, with FTSE 250 boards expected to follow suit by the end of 2024.

For those companies who do not meet the targets, board members risk being rejected when they ask shareholders to re-elect them at their annual general meetings (AGMs). "Diversity and inclusion in companies are integral to sound corporate governance and corporate culture," Diandra Soobiah, co-chair of the group, said.

"As long-term investors, we see the failure to take diversity seriously as a stark warning about the long-term sustainability of the company," Soobiah added. ($1 = 0.7467 pounds)

