Left Menu

Investors warn some British companies on diversity before AGMs

Investors managing funds worth nearly $15 trillion said they have written to some of Britain's biggest companies which they say lag on racial and ethnic diversity goals, warning them that they face opposition at their annual shareholder meetings.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 05:31 IST
Investors warn some British companies on diversity before AGMs

Investors managing funds worth nearly $15 trillion said they have written to some of Britain's biggest companies which they say lag on racial and ethnic diversity goals, warning them that they face opposition at their annual shareholder meetings. The 30% Club UK Investor Group, whose members include BlackRock, Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund and Aviva Investors, said it had written to all FTSE 100 companies yet to have at least one minority ethnic board member.

The group declined to name who it had written to, adding that non-compliant companies would be revealed when the British government-backed Parker Review https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ethnic-diversity-of-uk-boards-the-parker-review next reports on progress. The target for FTSE 100 companies was a key recommendation of the review, which called for it to be met by the end of 2021, with FTSE 250 boards expected to follow suit by the end of 2024.

For those companies who do not meet the targets, board members risk being rejected when they ask shareholders to re-elect them at their annual general meetings (AGMs). "Diversity and inclusion in companies are integral to sound corporate governance and corporate culture," Diandra Soobiah, co-chair of the group, said.

"As long-term investors, we see the failure to take diversity seriously as a stark warning about the long-term sustainability of the company," Soobiah added. ($1 = 0.7467 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022