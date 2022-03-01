Frankfinn receives the award for 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' for 10th year in a row at 13th ASSOCHAM International Conference cum Awards

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. At the 13th International Conference cum Awards - Civil Aviation & Cargo - 2022 organised by ASSOCHAM on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Hotel Le Meridien, New-Delhi, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the prestigious award for the 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute - 2021'. The award was handed over by the Honourable Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia to KS Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group.

Some of the other winners were Delhi International Airport Limited for Best International Airport, SpiceJet for Best Cargo Carrier, Airbus for Best Aviation Company, and more. Also gracing the occasion were Ajay Singh, VP, SpiceJet, Vinay Dubey, Founder and MD, Akasa Air, Salil Gupte, President, Boeing, K Narayan Rao, Chairman, ASSOCHAM, India, and other important dignitaries from industry & media. The Award is instituted to acknowledge and honour the selected organisations who have worked incessantly and have taken leadership in their services and quality achievements. This award is in recognition of the best quality training being provided by the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its Institutes spread Pan India including the smaller cities.

Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record has always been the hallmark for Frankfinn. Earlier the award of 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' has been awarded to Frankfinn for nine years in a row (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and in 2019), which is the testimony of Frankfinn's Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record. Frankfinn has also been awarded the Gold Award for 'Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development' in 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019, received the 'Best Aviation Training Institute' award in 2021 and received the 'Best Institute in Placement' award in 2022. Frankfinn is an approved Training Partner of NSDC & THSC. Frankfinn has also received the award for the 'Best Training Partner for 2017- 2018' & '2018-19' from the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC).

Pioneers in Air Hostess training, Frankfinn provides Skill training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Hostesses, Air Ticketing Executives and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India and the world. Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service Familiarisation for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.

Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have an excellent track record of its placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industry. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)