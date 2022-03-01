Left Menu

OSL Group bags "Best Logistic Company of the Year" award

Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has been awarded as the "Best Logistic Company of the Year" for successful diversification in multiple logistics in the 7th Edition of 'East Coast Maritime Forum 2022' held in Kolkata on February 24, 2022, as well as organized by the EXIM India Shipping Times.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:13 IST
OSL Group bags "Best Logistic Company of the Year" award
A visual from the award ceremony. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has been awarded as the "Best Logistic Company of the Year" for successful diversification in multiple logistics in the 7th Edition of 'East Coast Maritime Forum 2022' held in Kolkata on February 24, 2022, as well as organized by the EXIM India Shipping Times. On behalf of the OSL Group, Lingaraj Panigrahy, VP, Marketing & Coordination received the award in the presence of Dinesh Parida, Senior Executive, from Ashis Kumar Bose, Deputy Chairman, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Harjeet Kaur Joshi, former CMD, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) at a special programme organized recently.

OSL Group also bagged the coveted "Best Stevedores Company of the Year" award, adjudged by the eminent Jury members of the organizer EXIM India Shipping Times, who evaluated numerous companies to choose the best stevedores company. On behalf of OSL Group, Harihar Dash and Subash Acharya received the prestigious award.

Speaking about the award, Mahimananda Mishra, Chairman, OSL Group said, "This award has confirmed that the company is on the right track in this regard. We will continue to keep ourselves apprised of the prevailing best standards and practices to implement the same." "We are committed to providing the best services to all our stakeholders and will continue to expand, diversify and upgrade our profile," he added.

OSL Group has been receiving several awards for the last several years in different categories and fields which is the recognition of OSL's efficiency, potential, capabilities, and achievements, Mahima Mishra further confided. Adding more on OSL's future expansion plan, Charchit Mishra, Director, OSL Group said, "With an 8000-plus brigade of the workforce, OSL has pipelined many projects in Odisha like constructing Odisha's first riverine jetty, going in for the energy segment as in Oil & Gas, building tank terminal, mechanization of berths, pipeline laying operations, creating multimodal transportation and FTWZ, manufacturing of high-quality marine hoses, infrastructure like dock construction, and integrating marine domain activities under one umbrella.

Since Odisha is eyeing to be the steel hub of India, the OSL Group sees huge potential owing to the surge in the steel demand and an increase in the import and export business in the port sector. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022