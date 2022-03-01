Independent union wins workers' vote at Mexico's Tridonex plant

Workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant on Monday elected an independent union, Mexico's labor ministry said, in a vote closed watched by the United States after allegations of worker rights abuses at the plant owned by U.S. company Cardone.

Independent union SNITIS won with 1,126 votes, while the plant's long-existing union CTM took 176 votes, Mexico's labor ministry said in a statement.

