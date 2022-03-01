Independent union wins workers' vote at Mexico's Tridonex plant
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:53 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant on Monday elected an independent union, Mexico's labor ministry said, in a vote closed watched by the United States after allegations of worker rights abuses at the plant owned by U.S. company Cardone.
Independent union SNITIS won with 1,126 votes, while the plant's long-existing union CTM took 176 votes, Mexico's labor ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Mexico
- labor ministry
- United
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president
U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president
Ambassador Bridge, vital to U.S.-Canada trade, reopens after police clear protesters - AP
Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with U.S. are 'on the floor'