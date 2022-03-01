Left Menu

Independent union wins workers' vote at Mexico's Tridonex plant

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:53 IST
Independent union wins workers' vote at Mexico's Tridonex plant
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant on Monday elected an independent union, Mexico's labor ministry said, in a vote closed watched by the United States after allegations of worker rights abuses at the plant owned by U.S. company Cardone.

Independent union SNITIS won with 1,126 votes, while the plant's long-existing union CTM took 176 votes, Mexico's labor ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022