Left Menu

MG Motor retail sales rise 5 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:27 IST
MG Motor retail sales rise 5 pc in Feb
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Tuesday said its retail sales increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 4,528 units in February.

The automaker had retailed 4,329 units in February 2021.

''The demand remains robust as the company has garnered a healthy booking pace and is experiencing a promising growth momentum while working its way through the supply chain constraints,'' MG Motor India said in a statement.

It noted that Astor has attained a strong interest among the buyers, and the company is continuously working to increase the supply of the model to meet the rising demand. ''Besides this, Hector and Gloster continue to exhibit good sales trends in their respective segments,'' the company added.

The automaker stated that it is set to launch the all-new ZS EV in the country soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022