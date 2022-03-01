Left Menu

Skoda Auto posts over five-fold jump in sales to 4,503 units in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:51 IST
Skoda Auto posts over five-fold jump in sales to 4,503 units in Feb
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@skoda_es)
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported an over five-fold surge in sales to 4,503 units last month, riding on the success of its mid-sized SUV Kushaq.

The company had sold 853 units in the same month last year.

The sales in February 2022 were driven primarily by Kushaq SUV, Skoda Auto India said in a statement. "I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it's about having more happy customers and fans of Skoda Auto in India,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

This is the perfect platform for the company's newest family members -- Slavia 1.0 TSI and Slavia 1.5 TSI sedans -- to arrive and drive Skoda to even greater heights in the coming months, he added.

Skoda introduced the all-new Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI sedan on February 28, and Slavia 1.5 TSI is set for debut on March 3, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022