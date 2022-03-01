Left Menu

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:04 IST
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic Tuesday after a day-long closure owing to a massive landslide in Udhampur district, officials said. While light motor vehicles were allowed from both sides of the highway this morning, heavy vehicles were moving only from Srinagar to Jammu.

Road clearance operation in the landslide-hit area was underway.

Explosives were used to blast boulders which had completely blocked the highway at Dewal near Samroli on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

