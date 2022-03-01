Left Menu

Ilker Ayci declines Tata Group's offer to be CEO & MD of Air India: Sources

SJMs co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan had said the government is already sensitive to the issue and has taken up the matter very seriously.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:58 IST
Ilker Ayci declines Tata Group's offer to be CEO & MD of Air India: Sources
Ilker Ayci Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ilker Ayci has declined the Tata Group's offer to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Air India, aviation industry sources said on Tuesday. On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had last Friday said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ilker Ayci the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India ''keeping in view national security''. SJM's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan had said the government is ''already sensitive'' to the issue and has taken up the matter ''very seriously''. When asked for the reasons why the SJM is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan had reiterated that it's a matter of national security. ''After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022