China stocks end higher on expanding factory activity; key meeting in focus

China stocks closed higher on Tuesday after data showed factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February as new orders rose, with investors expecting more easing measures to be announced in a congress meeting later this week. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% to 4,619.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,488.83.

** China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) registered 50.2 in February, beating analysts' expectations and in line with a separate private PMI reading. ** "These encouraging signs likely reflect the effect of supportive macro policies has started to get transmitted to the economy," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** China's services activities also grew at a faster pace in February. ** All eyes are on the annual meeting of China's top legislative body that begins on March 5, during which the government will unveil economic targets for the year and likely more stimulus measures.

** High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow on Monday ended with no agreement except to keep talking, but Asian markets stabilised on signs of no immediate escalation of sanctions. ** Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said the country must "do everything possible" to spur consumption this year.

** Consumer staples gained 2.6%, and tourism stocks rose 2.2%. ** The China CSI Grand Agriculture Index added 1.6%, with hog breeders leading the gains, as China's state planner said the country will start buying pork for its central state reserves.

** Wens Foodstuff Group, Muyuan Foods Co and New Hope Liuhe Co went up between 5% and 10%. ** Real estate developers and coal shares closed up 1.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

** Non-ferrous metal went down 2.2%.

