Nissan India sales surge 57 pc to 6,662 units in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nissan India on Tuesday said its total wholesales grew 57 per cent to 6,662 vehicles in February. The company sold 2,456 units in the domestic market and exported 4,206 units last month.

The automaker had dispatched 4,244 units in the same month last year.

''While the demand for the game-changer SUV Nissan Magnite continues to grow in India and global markets on the strength of its strong value proposition and lowest-in-class maintenance, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages of semiconductors, which we foresee to continue for a few more months while we continue to take actions with the suppliers to improve the availability,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The automaker is currently exporting Magnite to 15 countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda and Kenya.

