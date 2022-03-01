Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar wholesales dip 38 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:35 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said its sales declined by 38 per cent to 8,745 units in February.

The company had dispatched 14,075 units to dealers in the domestic market in February 2021.

''The overall sentiment in the market continues to remain positive as we witness a steady surge in demand trends. This has also led to a consistent rise in order bookings, especially for the Innova Crysta as well as the Fortuner and as a next step, we are looking forward to cater to the pending orders on our side,'' TKM Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

