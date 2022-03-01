Left Menu

GST revenues soar 18 per cent to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February

Gross revenue collection from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) surged to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February, posting an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year, the government data showed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:49 IST
GST revenues soar 18 per cent to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gross revenue collection from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) surged to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February, posting an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year, the government data showed on Tuesday. The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2022 is Rs 1,33,026 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,435 crore, SGST is Rs 30,779 crore, IGST is Rs 67,471crore (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods), according to data released by the Ministry Finance.

The revenues for the month of February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than the GST revenues in February 2020. During the month under review, revenue from import of goods was 38 per cent higher and the revenues from the domestic transactions (including import of services) are 12 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

"February, being a 28-day month, normally witnesses revenues lower than that in January. This high growth during February 2022 should also be seen in the context of partial lockdowns, weekend and night curfews and various restrictions that were put in place by various States due to the omicron wave, which peaked around 20th January," the Finance Ministry said. This is for the fifth time GST collection has crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark. Since the implementation of GST, for the first time, GST cess collection crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark, which signifies recovery of certain key sectors, especially, automobile sales.

In February, the government has settled Rs 26,347 crore to CGST and Rs 21,909 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of February 2022 after a regular settlement is Rs 50,782 crore for CGST and Rs 52,688 crore for the SGST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022