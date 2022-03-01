Stellantis sets up task force to monitor sanctions, staff in Ukraine crisis - CEO
The head of Stellantis said it had set up a task force to conform with any sanctions and monitor its staff in Ukraine, hours before the world's No.4 carmaker presents its strategic plan for the next few years.
CEO Carlos Tavares said its business in Russia represented around 20 million euros ($22.4 million) in terms of results, and that its staff in Ukraine were safe as of the last update.
Leading auto makers, airlines and banks have cut shipments, ended partnerships and condemned Russia's actions as President Vladimir Putin moved into the sixth day of the military offensive on Ukraine and a massive convoy approached the capital Kyiv. ($1 = 0.8911 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
