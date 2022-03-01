Left Menu

AstraZeneca, commodity-linked shares push FTSE 100 higher

UK's FTSE 100 opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in AstraZeneca following the drugmaker's tie-up with a biotech firm and a rise in commodity-linked shares, while investors continued to watch developments around the Ukraine crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:53 IST
AstraZeneca, commodity-linked shares push FTSE 100 higher

UK's FTSE 100 opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in AstraZeneca following the drugmaker's tie-up with a biotech firm and a rise in commodity-linked shares, while investors continued to watch developments around the Ukraine crisis. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5% in early trade, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.2%.

AstraZeneca Plc jumped 2.5% after it agreed with Swiss biotechnology company Neurimmune to develop an antibody-based therapy for a rare, underdiagnosed condition that can lead to heart failure in a deal valued up to $760 million. High-level talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday ended with no resolution other than to continue talking, but Asian markets steadied on signs of no immediate escalation of Western sanctions on Moscow.

The London Stock Exchange said it would stop trading in two global depository receipts for Russia's VTB Bank after Britain's financial regulator suspended them in response to sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022