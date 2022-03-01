Left Menu

SWAMIH Investment Fund to back the Home&Soul project

Home&Soul (a subsidiary of Investors Clinic) today announced that the company will receive fund infusion under SWAMIH Investment Fund I from SBICAP Ventures to complete its project - f-Premiere on the Yamuna Expressway. The Central Government has announced category II alternative investment fund (AIF) in 2019.

ANI | New Delhi/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:04 IST
SWAMIH Investment Fund to back the Home&Soul project
Home&Soul.. Image Credit: ANI
SWAMIH Investment Fund I has been formed to complete construction of stalled, brownfield, RERA registered residential developments that are in the affordable housing/mid-income category and are also networth positive, requiring last-mile funding to complete construction. F Premiere by H&S is one of the few projects hand-picked by the Fund to qualify for the financial support.

f-Premiere from Home&Soul is a residential hub overlooking F1 motor racing track on Yamuna Expressway. The project features the signature 'Diamond' right at the entrance, alluring double-height lobbies, designer elevators, an exclusive sky lounge and a fully-loaded clubhouse with a grand swimming pool. Sakshee Katiyal, CEO, Home&Soul said, "As a developer, we are really grateful to the Government of India that something revolutionary and encouraging like this scheme has been announced for the stressed real-estate industry. We have our firm commitment to our buyers, and with this infusion through SBICAP ventures, we will be able to deliver on our promises. SWAMIH investment fund has been a boon to lots of developers and in the recent trying times and the fund has exited lots of projects, giving confidence to the industry."

Home&Soul has five projects under its belt at present - both commercial and residential. The company has already delivered value to more than 600 proud house owners. Most of the company developed projects are in the prestigious NCR belt. Home&Soul, a real estate development organization boasts of a top-notch team of professionals that has come together to create 'A world of progressive blue'. Home&Soul, is passionate about the creation of aspirational yet functional homes; contemporary yet soulful homes. The company is engaged in managing and developing residential and commercial landmarks such as f-Premiere, Boulevard Walk, Page 3 and Beetle Lap. The emphasis on world-class architecture showcases a modern lifestyle that is driven by client expectations and the intent of realizing their dreams.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

