Maersk suspends all container shipping to Russia

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shipping group Maersk will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

"As the stability and safety of our operations are already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean and inland to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended," Maersk said in a statement. The suspension, which will cover all Russian ports, would not include foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies, it said.

Maersk operates container shipping routes to St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, Novorossiysk in the Black Sea, and to Vladivostok and Vostochny on Russia's east coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

