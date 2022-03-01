CCI to hold 7th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will hold the 7th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Virtual Mode. CCI has been organising the Conference every year since 2016.

Mr. Neelkanth Mishra, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has kindly consented to deliver the Keynote Address in the Inaugural Session, scheduled at 10:00 AM. The Conference has a plenary session and two technical sessions. The Plenary at this year's Conference, is on the topic 'REFORMS AND DEEPENING OF MARKETS'. Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Mr. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Dr. R.S. Sharma CEO, National Health Authority, Dr. M. S. Sahoo, Distinguished Professor, National Law University, Delhi and Dr. Nachiket Mor, Visiting Scientist, The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health and Senior Research Fellow, IIIT Bangalore are distinguished panellists of the plenary session scheduled from 3:30 to 5 PM. The Agenda of the Conference is attached for reference.

The Conference is an endeavour to develop and sustain interest in the Economics of Competition Law and create a critical mass of antitrust economists. It brings together scholars, practitioners, academicians and experts working in the area of economics of competition law. Knowledge sharing and discussions at the conference go beyond case-specific sessions and provide the economic milieu for the enforcement of the Act. The objectives of the conference are (a) to stimulate research and debate on contemporary issues in the field of economics of competition law, (b) to develop a better understanding of competition issues relevant to the Indian context and (c) to draw inferences for enforcement of competition law in India.

The conference is open to the Media in VIRUTAL MODE to cover all the sessions of the 7th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law.

(With Inputs from PIB)