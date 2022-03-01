Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India's total sales fall 14 pc in February

01-03-2022
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent decline in total sales at 53,159 units in February.

The company had sold 61,800 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 14.6 per cent to 44,050 units last month as against 51,600 units in February 2021.

Exports declined by 10.7 per cent to 9,109 units last month as compared to 10,200 units in the year-ago period, the auto major said.

''As the industry continues to grapple with the semiconductor shortage situation, the company along with its partners is continuously exploring alternatives to ensure customers can take delivery of their most loved Hyundai cars at the earliest,'' it added.

