Assets belonging to practice of diagnostic radiologists attached: SARS

Assets belonging to a practice of two diagnostic radiologists have been attached by the Sheriff of the High Court over outstanding returns and a tax debt of R52 million owed to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

SARS said the directors of the practice at Louis Pasteur Hospital in Pretoria, Dr Mkhabele and Indunah Diaganostic Radiologists Inc, were Dr Zulu Mkhabele and Dr Mevis Ponde.

The revenue collector said the taxpayer applied to SARS for a compromise, which was declined.

"The letter of decline was sent to the taxpayer, together with a new final demand letter. The taxpayer did not respond to both the final demand and decline letter.

"The debt emanates from the submission of various returns to SARS, including company income tax, Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Value-Added Tax (VAT) returns, without payments over a three-year period," SARS said.

In another matter, SARS said the Sheriff had auctioned the assets of Edison Power Gauteng Pty Ltd, an electrical contracting company, after the company submitted returns without payment. The assets, attached in September last year, are estimated to be R20 million.

Edison's non-compliance took place over a two-year period, the revenue collector said.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the organization had adopted a clear strategic objective to make compliance easy and simple for taxpayers while providing clarity and certainty about their compliance obligations.

"We regard the overwhelming majority of taxpayers as honest and willing to comply. In so doing they contribute to raising the revenue needed to help build a capable state that can provide for the well-being of all citizens.

"However, wilful and criminal non-compliance from whatever source, will not be tolerated. SARS will use every legal instrument at its disposal to make it hard and costly for such taxpayers and traders," the Commissioner said.

