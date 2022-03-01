Left Menu

Ashok Leyland total sales rise 7 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:31 IST
Ashok Leyland total sales rise 7 pc in Feb
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent rise in commercial vehicle sales to 14,657 units in February.

The company had sold 13,703 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 4 per cent at 13,281 units against 12,776 units in February 2021, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew 16 per cent to 8,280 units compared to 7,114 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 12 per cent at 5,001 units against 5,662 units in February 2021, the company said.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022