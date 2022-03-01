Ashok Leyland total sales rise 7 pc in Feb

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent rise in commercial vehicle sales to 14,657 units in February.

The company had sold 13,703 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 4 per cent at 13,281 units against 12,776 units in February 2021, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew 16 per cent to 8,280 units compared to 7,114 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 12 per cent at 5,001 units against 5,662 units in February 2021, the company said.